Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 62.08 croreNet profit of Operational Energy Group India declined 21.63% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 62.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales62.0871.49 -13 OPM %5.275.79 -PBDT3.544.23 -16 PBT3.304.05 -19 NP2.503.19 -22
