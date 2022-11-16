Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 62.08 crore

Net profit of Operational Energy Group India declined 21.63% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 62.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.62.0871.495.275.793.544.233.304.052.503.19

