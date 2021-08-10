Future Consumer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Escorts Ltd and NELCO Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2021.

Future Consumer Ltd spiked 14.26% to Rs 7.61 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 60.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40440 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd surged 9.94% to Rs 52. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Escorts Ltd rose 5.82% to Rs 1263.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83628 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd exploded 5.51% to Rs 384.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24625 shares in the past one month.

