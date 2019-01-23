Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Archies Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2019.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd surged 11.71% to Rs 4.77 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3215 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd soared 11.29% to Rs 6.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2208 shares in the past one month.
Archies Ltd spiked 10.61% to Rs 29.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9622 shares in the past one month.
GSS Infotech Ltd jumped 10.11% to Rs 126.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36011 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Investments Ltd spurt 8.62% to Rs 342.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 403 shares in the past one month.
