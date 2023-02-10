JUST IN
Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.47% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.47% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.720.38 89 OPM %48.6147.37 -PBDT0.440.22 100 PBT0.380.21 81 NP0.300.16 88

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

