Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.47% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.47% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.720.3848.6147.370.440.220.380.210.300.16

