Le Lavoir standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.47% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.47% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.720.38 89 OPM %48.6147.37 -PBDT0.440.22 100 PBT0.380.21 81 NP0.300.16 88
