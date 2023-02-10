Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.20% to Rs 107.59 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 1.29% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.20% to Rs 107.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.107.5973.593.564.161.931.590.840.321.571.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)