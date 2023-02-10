Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 773.33% in the September 2022 quarter
365squared signs exclusive agreement with Uganda Telecommunications Corporation
MCX extends support and managed services contract with 63 Moons
Government Hikes Minimum Support Prices Of Rabi Crops
Pledged my support, cooperation to Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
-
Sales rise 46.20% to Rs 107.59 croreNet profit of Kapston Services rose 1.29% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.20% to Rs 107.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales107.5973.59 46 OPM %3.564.16 -PBDT1.931.59 21 PBT0.840.32 163 NP1.571.55 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU