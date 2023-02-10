JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.20% to Rs 107.59 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 1.29% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.20% to Rs 107.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales107.5973.59 46 OPM %3.564.16 -PBDT1.931.59 21 PBT0.840.32 163 NP1.571.55 1

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

