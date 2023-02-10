Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 248.84% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 343.37% to Rs 3.68 crore

Net profit of Kapil Raj Finance rose 248.84% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 343.37% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.680.83 343 OPM %48.1066.27 -PBDT1.950.58 236 PBT1.950.58 236 NP1.500.43 249

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

