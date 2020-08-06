JUST IN
Prem Somani Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Prem Somani Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-300.00-500.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.04 -50 PBT-0.06-0.04 -50 NP-0.06-0.04 -50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Thu, August 06 2020. 07:59 IST

