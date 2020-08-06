Prem Somani Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yash Raj Films pledges to support Bollywood daily wage earners during lockdown
Actors, filmmakers support digital release of films
Two-year-old girl rescued from kidnapper in Bihar
Makers share soulful song 'Laadki' from 'Angrezi Medium'
Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' mints Rs 4.03 crores on day one
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Prem Somani Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-300.00-500.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.04 -50 PBT-0.06-0.04 -50 NP-0.06-0.04 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU