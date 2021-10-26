Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Surges 4.99%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.55%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 50.29% over last one month compared to 3.45% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.02% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 52.6. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.55% to quote at 1768.5. The index is down 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 4.46% and Indus Towers Ltd added 3.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 64.99 % over last one year compared to the 52.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 50.29% over last one month compared to 3.45% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 58.25 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.29 on 26 Oct 2020.

