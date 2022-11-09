Facor Alloys consolidated net profit rises 257.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 68.77 crore

Net profit of Facor Alloys rose 257.62% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.68.7765.95-6.417.85-3.3210.53-3.749.9622.286.23

