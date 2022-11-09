JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Canopy Finance standalone net profit declines 78.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Facor Alloys consolidated net profit rises 257.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 68.77 crore

Net profit of Facor Alloys rose 257.62% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.7765.95 4 OPM %-6.417.85 -PBDT-3.3210.53 PL PBT-3.749.96 PL NP22.286.23 258

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU