Facor Alloys consolidated net profit rises 257.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Facor Alloys consolidated net profit rises 398.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Facor Alloys standalone net profit rises 309.02% in the March 2022 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 118.01% in the March 2022 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the June 2022 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 68.77 croreNet profit of Facor Alloys rose 257.62% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.7765.95 4 OPM %-6.417.85 -PBDT-3.3210.53 PL PBT-3.749.96 PL NP22.286.23 258
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU