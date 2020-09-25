Volumes jump at Varun Beverages Ltd counter

-
Varun Beverages Ltd witnessed volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares
Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 September 2020.
Varun Beverages Ltd witnessed volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.93% to Rs.695.15. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd recorded volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41825 shares. The stock gained 8.87% to Rs.240.00. Volumes stood at 46284 shares in the last session.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 58.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.82% to Rs.302.65. Volumes stood at 67.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Alok Industries Ltd recorded volume of 303.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 102.58 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.94% to Rs.22.15. Volumes stood at 18.87 lakh shares in the last session.
GMR Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 451.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 155.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.87% to Rs.23.45. Volumes stood at 271.57 lakh shares in the last session.
