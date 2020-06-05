Hexaware Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2020.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 311.3 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd surged 19.63% to Rs 311.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1950 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd soared 19.47% to Rs 51.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11810 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd added 18.87% to Rs 119.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65164 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd rose 16.38% to Rs 1176.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3038 shares in the past one month.

