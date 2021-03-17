Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 6.98 points or 0.16% at 4291.63 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, GMM Pfaudler Ltd (up 6.6%), Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 6.37%),Zen Technologies Ltd (up 5.74%),IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 5.67%),Delta Corp Ltd (up 5.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nelcast Ltd (up 4.95%), Nilkamal Ltd (up 4.15%), Apar Industries Ltd (up 4.07%), Orient Refractories Ltd (up 3.88%), and Time Technoplast Ltd (up 3.7%).

On the other hand, Jindal Poly Films Ltd (down 5%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.99%), and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 4.95%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.49 or 0.05% at 50390.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.45 points or 0.02% at 14913.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 13.45 points or 0.06% at 21175.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.8 points or 0.24% at 6936.71.

On BSE,1094 shares were trading in green, 1025 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

