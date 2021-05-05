Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 15.49 points or 0.64% at 2420.95 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.24%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.23%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.67%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.59%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.52%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.83%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.24%), and DLF Ltd (up 1.1%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 356.31 or 0.74% at 48609.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.9 points or 0.72% at 14601.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.17 points or 0.67% at 22031.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.13 points or 0.62% at 7048.56.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1097 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

