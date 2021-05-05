ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd in demand

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.85, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.9% in last one year as compared to a 57.1% jump in NIFTY and a 59.03% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 559.85, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 14564.35. The Sensex is at 48614.59, up 0.75%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 24.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15401.6, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 559.65, up 0.77% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 41.9% in last one year as compared to a 57.1% jump in NIFTY and a 59.03% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 82.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

