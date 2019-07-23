Oriental Carbon & Chemicals gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals announced that ICRA has revised its Outlook to 'Stable' from 'Positive' and upgraded its rating of the Company as under:

Long term rating - ICRA AA-; Stable (Revised from ICRA A+; Positive) Short term rating - ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed) Fixed deposit of Rs 5 crore - ICRA MAA; Stable (Revised from ICRA MAA-;Positive)

