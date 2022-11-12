Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit rises 98.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.66% to Rs 103.07 croreNet profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier rose 98.77% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.66% to Rs 103.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales103.0760.75 70 OPM %5.143.79 -PBDT4.962.88 72 PBT4.342.23 95 NP3.241.63 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU