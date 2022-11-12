Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit rises 98.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.66% to Rs 103.07 crore

Net profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier rose 98.77% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.66% to Rs 103.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.103.0760.755.143.794.962.884.342.233.241.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)