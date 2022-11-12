Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 0.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 275.38 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 0.99% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 275.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 219.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.275.38219.0250.0756.4720.5325.8219.4124.2716.9817.15

