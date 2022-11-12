JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 180.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 0.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 275.38 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 0.99% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 275.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 219.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales275.38219.02 26 OPM %50.0756.47 -PBDT20.5325.82 -20 PBT19.4124.27 -20 NP16.9817.15 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU