Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.14 croreNet Loss of Orosil Smiths India reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.140.10 40 OPM %-42.86-110.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.03 -100 PBT-0.09-0.07 -29 NP-0.14-0.07 -100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
