Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 79.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.41% to Rs 14.78 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 79.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.41% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.7811.5114.889.901.791.320.790.700.610.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)