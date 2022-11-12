Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 79.41% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.41% to Rs 14.78 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 79.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.41% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.7811.51 28 OPM %14.889.90 -PBDT1.791.32 36 PBT0.790.70 13 NP0.610.34 79

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:10 IST

