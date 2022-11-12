Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.957.776.41-3.600.76-0.270.55-0.480.55-0.48

