JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.957.77 67 OPM %6.41-3.60 -PBDT0.76-0.27 LP PBT0.55-0.48 LP NP0.55-0.48 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU