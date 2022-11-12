Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 12.95 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.957.77 67 OPM %6.41-3.60 -PBDT0.76-0.27 LP PBT0.55-0.48 LP NP0.55-0.48 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
