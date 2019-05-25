Oswal Agro Mills standalone net profit declines 68.47% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills declined 68.47% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.08% to Rs 9.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales022.37 -100 022.37 -100 OPM %0-13.19 -0-43.18 - PBDT3.131.69 85 11.8910.08 18 PBT3.071.63 88 11.689.89 18 NP2.507.93 -68 9.2712.89 -28

