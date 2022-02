Outcome of board meeting of CreditAccess Grameen

Held on 16 February 2022

The Board of CreditAccess Grameen at its meeting held on 16 February 2022 has approved the issuance of secured, rupee denominated, non-convertible bonds up to USD 7.4 million to WaterCredit Investment Fund 3, LP.

The Board also approved the terms and conditions for authorizing the Executive, Borrowings and Investment Committee of the Board of Directors to evaluate proposals to raise funds up to Rs 5000 crore.

