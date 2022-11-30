Outcome of board meeting of G R Infraprojects

At meeting held on 30 November 2022

The Board of G R Infraprojects at its meeting held on 30 November 2022 has approved the proposal for divestment of 100% equity stake/investment held in its wholly owned subsidiary company viz., GR Highways Investment Manager (GHIMPL).

As on date, G R Infraprojects, together with its nominee, is holding 1,50,00,000 equity shares, constituting 100% issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the GHIMPL.

GHIMPL is not a material subsidiary of the Company.

The Board has considered and approved to discontinue to act as the sponsor and the project manager of the Bharat Highways InvIT.

The Board also noted resignation of Ramesh Chandra Jain (DIN: 09069250) from the designation of Whole Time Director.

