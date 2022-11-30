Manali Petrochemicals completed acquisition of Penn Globe

Manali Petrochemicals today closed the acquisition of Penn Globe. The transaction was based on an Enterprise Value of GBP 21 million.

Penn Globe, which is located in Cheshire, United Kingdom, is a global market leader in foam control agents and similar chemical products including lubricants, surface coatings, release agents and silicone emulsions. The Boards unanimously approved the acquisition of the company.

