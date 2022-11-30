JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to act as an authorised RBI agency bank
Business Standard

Manali Petrochemicals completed acquisition of Penn Globe

Capital Market 

Manali Petrochemicals today closed the acquisition of Penn Globe. The transaction was based on an Enterprise Value of GBP 21 million.

Penn Globe, which is located in Cheshire, United Kingdom, is a global market leader in foam control agents and similar chemical products including lubricants, surface coatings, release agents and silicone emulsions. The Boards unanimously approved the acquisition of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU