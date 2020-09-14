JUST IN
Business Standard

Infosys to acquire GuideVision, a leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe

Capital Market 

Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe. GuideVision is an award winning enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.

GuideVision's end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror - a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances - enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes.

GuideVision's training academy and nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, and is becoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organizations. Infosys was recog

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 10:43 IST

