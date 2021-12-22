Outcome of board meeting of IDFC

Held on 22 December 2021

The Board of IDFC at its meeting held on 22 December 2021 has approved the following:

1. The appointment of Anil Singhvi (DIN: 00239589) as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IDFC with immediate effect.

2. The proposal to seek shareholders' approval, by means of a postal ballot, for

a. Appointment of Anita Belani (DIN: 01532511) as an Additional Director in category of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 09 November 2021 for a period of three (3) years;

b. The scheme of amalgamation of IDFC Alternatives, IDFC Trustee Company and IDFC Projects (wholly owned subsidiary companies) into IDFC subject to regulatory approvals from various authorities, as applicable.

