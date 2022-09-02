Outcome of board meeting of Natco Pharma

-
-
Held on 02 September 2022The Board of Natco Pharma at its meeting held on 02 September 2022 has approved the following:
To sell the investment of 15% of shareholding in Joint Limited Liability Company (JLLC) Nativita, a Company registered under the Companies Law of the Republic of Belarus for an amount of 3,45,000 Euros to M/s. Pharmasyntez-Nord Joint Stock Company, a legal entity under the laws of the Russian Federation subject to the approval of the Statutory and Regulatory Authorities.
To assign the leasehold land wherein the Company's Pharma Division is situated i.e., Plot No. 19 and Plot No. 18-A situated at Pharma City, SIIDCUL, Selaqui, Tehsil - Vikasnagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India and sell the buildings, plant, machinery and fixtures constructed and/or installed in Plot No. 19 to M/s. Odon Lifesciences for an amount of Rs.15.73 crore which is subject to the approval of State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand (SIIDCUL), other Statutory and Regulatory Authorities.
