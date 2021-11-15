Outstanding Credit Of Scheduled Commercial Banks Rising Steadily Says Ministry Of Finance

The Ministry Of Finance noted in a latest update that outstanding credit of the scheduled commercial banks has been steadily rising in FY 2021-22.

Retail credit in particular has been noticeably increasing suggestive of strengthening consumption in the economy. According to CIBIL, inquiry volumes have increased by 54 per cent between February and October of 2021 as economic activity has gained momentum.

