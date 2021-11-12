Consumer Price Index Sees Slight Upitck

National Statistical Office (NSO) released the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of October 2021 (Provisional) today. The data showed that India's combined annual retail inflation rose marginally to 4.48% in the month of October from 4.35% in September.

Inflation stood above 7% in same month last year. Food inflation has also increased slightly to 0.85% in October from 0.68% in September but is down from 11% in October 2020. The retail inflation rose 1.41% on month in October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)