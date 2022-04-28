Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 15.12 points or 0.84% at 1779.15 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.66%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 3.76%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.7%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.65%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.05%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.27%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.05%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.97%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.82%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.57%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.38%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.71%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 814.57 or 1.43% at 57633.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 230.25 points or 1.35% at 17268.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.31 points or 0.16% at 28788.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.4% at 8619.93.

On BSE,1654 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

