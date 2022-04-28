Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 25.45 points or 0.12% at 21631.16 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.48%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.91%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.46%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.86%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.75%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.75%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 814.57 or 1.43% at 57633.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 230.25 points or 1.35% at 17268.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.31 points or 0.16% at 28788.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.4% at 8619.93.

On BSE,1654 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

