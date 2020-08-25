Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, Albert David Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd and STL Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2020.

Banaras Beads Ltd, Albert David Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd and STL Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2020.

Salona Cotspin Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 58.2 at 14:08 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 90 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd tumbled 9.64% to Rs 52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11507 shares in the past one month.

Albert David Ltd crashed 8.89% to Rs 456.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14108 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd dropped 8.54% to Rs 150. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2663 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd plummeted 8.18% to Rs 10.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18932 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)