Volumes soar at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 109.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 41.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, HEG Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2020.

Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 109.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 41.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.41% to Rs.657.00. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 45.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.98% to Rs.130.60. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 54.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.67% to Rs.909.00. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd recorded volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28118 shares. The stock gained 0.89% to Rs.794.85. Volumes stood at 16577 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 93.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.71% to Rs.619.30. Volumes stood at 9.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)