Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 28.51 points or 1.63% at 1720.52 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 8.91%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.3%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.54%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.16%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.81%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.79%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.2%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.57%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.19%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.26 or 0.08% at 38828.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.15 points or 0.15% at 11483.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 41.05 points or 0.28% at 14896.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.19 points or 0.51% at 5002.6.

On BSE,1304 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)