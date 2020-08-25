Phillips Carbon Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY

Phillips Carbon Black posted a 96% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.54 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 66.82 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 359.53 crore in Q1 June 2020, down 61% compared with Rs 911.52 crore in Q1 June 2019. Profit before tax came (PBT) slumped 96.68% year-on-year to Rs 2.91 crore in Q1 June 2020. Total tax expense declined 98% to Rs 0.37 crore during the period under review. The result was announced during market hours today, 25 August 2020.

Phillips Carbon Black is engaged in the manufacture and sale of carbon black, which is used by the rubber industry. It operates through two segments: Carbon black and Power.

Shares of Phillips Carbon were trading 3.84% higher at Rs 127.25 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 123 to Rs 134.80 so far during the day.

