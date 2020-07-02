Metropolis Healthcare closes proposed acquisition of 51% stake in Shraddha Diagnostic Centre

JUST IN
Metropolis Healthcare announced that the proposed acquisition of 51% stake in Shraddha Diagnostic Centre stands closed after promoters of SDCIPL communicate to the Company their intent to terminate the said SPA.

The acquisition of SDCIPL, was a part of inorganic growth plan of the Company and the termination of the aforesaid agreement will not have any impact on the business of the Company.

First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 17:59 IST

