Metropolis Healthcare closes proposed acquisition of 51% stake in Shraddha Diagnostic Centre

Metropolis Healthcare announced that the proposed acquisition of 51% stake in Shraddha Diagnostic Centre stands closed after promoters of SDCIPL communicate to the Company their intent to terminate the said SPA.

The acquisition of SDCIPL, was a part of inorganic growth plan of the Company and the termination of the aforesaid agreement will not have any impact on the business of the Company.

