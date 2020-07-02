Board of Tata Power approves issue of 49.05 cr equity shares to Tata Sons

Also approves in-principle to set up InvIT for its renewables business

The Board of Tata Power Company at its meeting held on 02 July 2020 has approved the following -

Issuance of up to 49,05,66,037 Equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each to Tata Sons, the Promoter of the Company, on a preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 53 per Equity Share aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore.

In-principle approval for setting up of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) for the Company's renewables business on terms and conditions to be discussed with potential investors in the InvIT.

