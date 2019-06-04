Pacheli Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HCL Infosystems Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 43.9 cr
Bhagawati Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter
HCL Infosystems Q3, FY'19 net loss narrows to Rs 29.7 crore
Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Century Ply Q4 net down 4pc to Rs 34cr
-
Sales decline 61.29% to Rs 0.12 croreNet loss of Pacheli Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.120.31 -61 0.260.43 -40 OPM %-25.0032.26 -11.5430.23 - PBDT-0.030.10 PL 0.070.13 -46 PBT-0.030.10 PL 0.070.13 -46 NP-0.020.06 PL 0.050.09 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU