Pacific Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.90% to Rs 20.91 croreNet loss of Pacific Industries reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.90% to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.38% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 97.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.9134.22 -39 97.19100.44 -3 OPM %-4.507.28 -5.836.79 - PBDT1.251.63 -23 7.215.92 22 PBT-0.790.44 PL 0.121.57 -92 NP-0.520.41 PL 0.191.30 -85
