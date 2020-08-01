Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 80.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.13% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.774.1816.6420.411.0616.273.5510.390.190.831.112.610.130.770.872.390.110.550.661.84

