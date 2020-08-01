Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 3.77 croreNet profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 80.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.13% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.774.18 -10 16.6420.41 -18 OPM %1.0616.27 -3.5510.39 - PBDT0.190.83 -77 1.112.61 -57 PBT0.130.77 -83 0.872.39 -64 NP0.110.55 -80 0.661.84 -64
