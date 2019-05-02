L & T Constrc. bags award for Gold processing business

-

On 2 May 2019In a major international competitive bidding process, the Metallurgical & Material handling Business of L&T Construction has been awarded a large order from MA'ADEN Gold and Base Metal Company (MGBM), wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia Mining Company (MA'ADEN) for setting up Mansourah Massarrah Gold project. Ma'aden is the champion of the Saudi Arabian Mining Industry, and now internationally recognized mining company with global presence. This (EPC) Engineering, Procurement Et Construction order for Gold processing plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, secured against stiff global competition is the largest single EPC order for the Metallurgical business in International market. The scope of work involves design, engineering, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning of various sub units of process plant and associated infrastructure works. The project is located in the Central Arabian Gold region.
