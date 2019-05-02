JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter
Business Standard

L & T Constrc. bags award for Gold processing business

Capital Market 

On 2 May 2019

In a major international competitive bidding process, the Metallurgical & Material handling Business of L&T Construction has been awarded a large order from MA'ADEN Gold and Base Metal Company (MGBM), wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia Mining Company (MA'ADEN) for setting up Mansourah Massarrah Gold project. Ma'aden is the champion of the Saudi Arabian Mining Industry, and now internationally recognized mining company with global presence. This (EPC) Engineering, Procurement Et Construction order for Gold processing plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, secured against stiff global competition is the largest single EPC order for the Metallurgical business in International market. The scope of work involves design, engineering, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning of various sub units of process plant and associated infrastructure works. The project is located in the Central Arabian Gold region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU