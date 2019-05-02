Power Finance Corporation ceased to be a director

-
W.e.f. 1 May 2019Pursuant to communication of Ministry of Power, Government of India, vide Order No 8/3/2015- PFC Desk, C. Gangopadhyay was appointed as Director (Projects) on the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited w.e.f. 1 January 2017 for a period of five years or till the date of his superannuation, whichever is the earliest. On reaching the age of superannuation, C. Gangopadhyay has relinquished the charge of the Post of Director (Projects) w.e.f. 30 April 2019 and consequently ceased to be a Director of Power Finance Corporation Ltd w.e.f. 1 May 2019.
