Vakrangee awarded 'Financial Services Retailer of the Year'

On 2 May 2019Vakrangee Ltd today announced that the company has been awarded as the best 'Financial Services Retailer of the Year' at the recently concluded Indian Retail Awards 2019 on April 30, 2019 in New Delhi in a glittering ceremony before a room full of the leading names in Indian & world retailing. This award recognises company's Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras' growth and customer satisfaction in 2018-19. The objective of the Indian Retail Awards is to recognize the retailers who are closing the gap between operational reality and consumer expectations with great retailing practices. These practices include amongst others, promoting and motivating last mile distribution and delivery in retail and highlight new innovation and leadership in Indian retail world. These reputable and most respected awards in the retail world are hosted by Franchise India Holdings Limited, which is Asia's largest integrated franchise solution company since 1999, and publishers of The Franchising World Magazine, India's most comprehensive end-to-end business and franchise magazine and the Retailer Magazine, the first retail opportunity magazine in the country which essentially focuses on Indian and International retailing whilst providing a consumer perspective.
