India's Merchandise Exports Fall Around 9% On Year In November

India's merchandise exports in November 2020 were USD 23.43 billion, as compared to USD 25.77 billion in November 2019, a fall of 9.07%. Exports during April-November 2020-21 were USD 173.49 billion, as compared to USD 211.17 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 17.84%.
India's merchandise imports in November 2020 were USD 33.39 billion, as compared to USD 38.52 billion in November 2019, a decline of 13.33%. Merchandise imports during April-November 2020-21 were USD 215.67 billion, as compared to USD 324.59 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 33.56%.
India is thus a net importer in November 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 9.96 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 12.75 billion, improvement by 21.93%.
In November 2020, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 21.95 billion, registering a negative growth of 0.03% over November 2019. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in November 2020 was USD 19.26 billion as compared to USD 19.37 billion in November 2019, registering a negative growth of 0.59%. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-November 2020-21 was USD 144.04 billion, as compared to USD 157.09 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 8.30%.
In November 2020, Oil imports were USD 6.27 billion, as compared to USD 11.07 billion in November 2019, a decline by 43.36%. Oil imports in April-November 2020-21 were USD 44.10 billion, as compared to USD 85.99 billion, showing a decline of 48.71%.
Non-oil imports in November 2020 were estimated at USD 27.12 billion, as compared to USD 27.45 billion in November 2019, showing a decline of 1.22%. Non-oil imports in April-November 2020-21 were USD 171.57 billion, as compared to USD 238.60 billion, registering a decline of 28.09% during the same period of the last year.
Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &Precious metals) imports were USD 22.25 billion in November 2020, recording a negative growth of 0.84%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 22.44 billion in November 2019. Non-oil and non-GJ imports were USD 149.17 billion in April-November 2020-21, recording a negative growth of 25.74%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 200.89 billion in April-November 2019-20.
