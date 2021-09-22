Utilties shares slip

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 6.08 points or 0.22% at 2738.03 at 13:50 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), CESC Ltd (down 2.59%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.37%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.82%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GE T&D India Ltd (down 0.68%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.36%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.35%).
On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.73%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.58%), and BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.24%) moved up.
At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.65 or 0.02% at 59017.92.
The Nifty 50 index was up 9.15 points or 0.05% at 17571.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 354.5 points or 1.29% at 27883.62.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 116.06 points or 1.36% at 8650.46.
On BSE,2121 shares were trading in green, 1021 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.
