Volumes jump at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd counter

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 54.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares

DLF Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, NESCO Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 September 2021.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 54.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.48% to Rs.548.10. Volumes stood at 5.46 lakh shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd saw volume of 344.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.66% to Rs.365.95. Volumes stood at 120.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd witnessed volume of 16.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.64% to Rs.432.55. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd clocked volume of 44.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.72% to Rs.1,908.50. Volumes stood at 41.38 lakh shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77149 shares. The stock increased 5.52% to Rs.618.30. Volumes stood at 47464 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)