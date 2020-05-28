Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd and Saksoft Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2020.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 22.8 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 444 shares in the past one month.

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd soared 15.22% to Rs 243.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 580 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 17.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1798 shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd rose 12.30% to Rs 97.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9064 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd spurt 11.25% to Rs 186.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1111 shares in the past one month.

