Panchsheel Organics revises record date for interim dividend

Record date is 10 September 2022Panchsheel Organics has revised the record date from 30 August 2022 to 10 September 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for Interim Dividend of 10% amounting to Rs. 1.00 per Equity Share on face value of Rs. 10/- each declared by the Board at its meeting held on 23 August 2022.
