H.G. Infra Engineering fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 22 July 2022H.G. Infra Engineering has fixed 22 July 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 1/- (@10%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22.
