Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 27.08% in the March 2019 quarter
Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 138.22% in the December 2018 quarter
Sagar Cements consolidated net profit rises 295.57% in the March 2019 quarter
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the March 2019 quarter
India Cements standalone net profit rises 24.33% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 31.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.19% to Rs 69.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales025.37 -100 69.44166.07 -58 OPM %0-47.30 --42.50-2.58 - PBDT-19.14-21.52 11 -58.31-22.34 -161 PBT-21.16-23.93 12 -66.33-31.70 -109 NP-23.24-23.42 1 -67.39-31.44 -114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU